Aaryn Flynn – head of Inflexion Games – says there are aspects of Nightingale of which the studio is not satisfied. Fortunately, his confession is followed by the promise that I am Fixes and improvements coming soonincluding a new patch aimed at eliminating disconnections from the game.

In fact, we remember that Nightingale was published in early access on February 20th, but had server problems. The situation was made worse by the requirement to always be online to start Nightingale: in practice, many players were unable to play.

“We spent a lot of time at read your impressions onlinechecking out Discord, watching your streams, and building our plans for the next phase of the game,” Flynn said. “That said, there are some things we're unhappy with about the game, whether it's network disconnections , some quality of life improvements we would like to introduce, or other things in the game that are missing or not quite right.”

“We are working hard to solve these problems at this time and to ensure that you have the best gaming experience possible. In this regard, a patch is on the way that will solve one of our biggest concerns, namely network disconnections. It's really exciting to be able to do that for you.”