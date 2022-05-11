The Minister of Transparency, Security and Emergencies, Antonio Sánchez Lorente, presented his resignation on Wednesday, for health reasons. The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, will not replace him, but will distribute his powers among the rest of the councillors.

Thus, once Sánchez Lorente’s dismissal is published in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia (BORM), the organization chart of the regional government will be restructured, in such a way that Vice President Isabel Franco will assume the powers of Transparency, while that the powers of Emergencies are incorporated into the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, assumed by Antonio Luengo.

Antonio Sánchez Lorente suffers from an illness that already forced him to be out between March 2021, a few days after being appointed, until July of that year, when he rejoined. Although he has not relapsed from her, the doctors are now advising her to lower his activity level, so that he definitively withdraws from the position.

In the first period that she was on leave, Vice President Isabel Franco assumed her powers provisionally.

Sánchez Lorente has a degree in Law from the University of Murcia, practicing law in different offices in the city of Murcia, in civil, commercial, criminal matters and legal advice for companies, as well as in his own office specialized in legal advice for companies. .

Affiliated with Ciudadanos, he served as legal adviser in the Parliamentary Group of Cs in the Assembly between 2016 and 2019, participating in the drafting of several bills. He was also mayor of Los Dolores, in Murcia. Isabel Franco appointed him in August 2019 Secretary General of the Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy. He remained in that position until López Miras appointed him Transparency advisor in March 2021, within the pact that he reached with the Cs dissidents in the Assembly to overturn the motion of censure. Ciudadanos expelled him for this reason. He replaced José Gabriel Sánchez Torregrosa, dismissed in a sudden manner a few hours after registering the motion of censure in the Assembly.

In addition to his political career, Sánchez Lorente was vice president of the Murcian Cycling Federation. During his tenure, the Ministry changed its name. It went from being the Ministry of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration to being called Transparency, Security and Emergencies.