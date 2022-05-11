Klopp decided not to start with Salah, in the team’s match against Aston Villa, in which he narrowly won 2-1, and kept his hopes of achieving the league title, temporarily equalizing the points of Manchester City.

Salah participated in the 72nd minute of the match, and seemed disturbed by the decision, based on the body language he showed when entering.

The strange thing is that Klopp had rested Salah last week against Newcastle, so logically experts expected the Senegalese Sadio Mane to be relieved of the meeting, due to his participation in the Newcastle and then Tottenham match, but he also participated in the Aston Villa meeting and scored the winning goal.

Klopp had rested full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold against Newcastle, then it was the turn of Andy Robertson, who missed the Aston Villa match.

But the “logical” rotation did not apply to Mohamed Salah, who only participated late against Aston Villa.

When asked about the matter, Klopp said: “Relaxing the players is the only way… We cannot push the players all the time.”

“We have quality in all the players, which is why we use this feature to rotate the players,” he added.

Salah is competing for the title of top scorer in the league, with 22 goals, two goals ahead of South Korean Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur.