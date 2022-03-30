Dubai (Union)

Cinema Akil, the independent cinema in Dubai, will conclude the activities of the twelfth edition of the Franco Film Festival tomorrow, Thursday, and it was launched on March 25. Today, Wednesday, the screening of the films Titan and La Roche was followed by a dialogue session with director Christophe Hermanns and actress Sophie Brier. The closing screenings will also witness the award-winning film Olga, a Ukrainian-French-Swiss co-production, directed by Elie Grab, winner of the SACD Prize at Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, the Soeurs Sisters and Madeleine Collins directed by Antoine Baroud. The festival’s films are co-produced by 9 countries, and include films such as “Family” by Fred Belev, and the animated film “Josep” directed by Oriel.

The festival focuses on international co-productions by presenting ten regional premieres across several categories, including critically acclaimed dramas, documentaries and animations. The Franco Film Festival is an annual festival that celebrates the French language and its lovers through cinema. This year’s film collection focused on the theme of “belonging” in appreciation of migrants and host communities.

The festival opened the screenings with the award-winning film “Olga”, and the program includes the Tunisian-French co-production, the film “A Story of Love and Desire”, the latest film by Leila Bouzid, the final film of the Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival, and the Canadian-Vietnamese drama film “14 Days, 12 Nights” directed by Jean Philip Duvall. The twelfth edition of the Franco Film Festival also includes a special screening of the documentary film on the environment “Greater than Us” directed by Fleur Vassior and produced by Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard, which was also shown at the Cannes Film Festival for the year 2021. The film tells about 7 young environmental activists and change Climate Malawi, Indonesia, Lebanon, Uganda, Brazil, Greece and the United States are fighting for their world in the face of the dangers of climate change.

Buthaina Kazem, founder of Cinema Akil commented: “We are proud to have contributed to the development of the Franco Film Festival, which has been hosted by Cinema Akil for 4 sessions so far. And in terms of timing. Our partnership has included 4 thematic sessions including Franco Arab 2019, Franco Film: Cinema of Africa 2020, Franco Film: Sustainable Development Goals in Focus 2021, and Now Franco Film: Belonging, which presents important topics at a very critical time in this ever-changing world. All of these courses provided programs that sparked important discussions on issues that require immediate attention and sincere treatment.”

