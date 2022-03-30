Ukraine.- Some 4 million people in Ukraine have fled the country to neighboring nations and other continents due to the war with Russia, reported this Wednesday the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

This number of refugees is the largest humanitarian crisis recorded in Europe since the Second World War. The new data was published by UNHCR and there are more than 2.3 million refugees registered in Poland, while others have sought shelter in more distant countries and some have returned to Ukraine.

In Romania there are an estimated 600,000 Ukrainian refugees, and in Moldova and Hungary there are more than 387,000 and 364,000 refugees, respectively.

Reaching this figure was announced by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, as a way of exposing the serious consequences of this conflict; “Refugees from Ukraine now number 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack,” he wrote on Twitter.

Since the war broke out in Ukraine with the incursion of Russian troops, UNHCR has been working side by side with countries to provide protection, shelter and assistance in both cash and goods for those who have fled the war.