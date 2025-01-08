The ‘Spain 50 years in freedom’ initiative, launched by the Government to commemorate the transformation of the country following the death of Franco. The dictator died in bed, there was no overthrow or day of liberation to celebrate. It is worth evoking the political and sociological epic that constituted the democratic transition. This approach is what must be remembered to value those who, from very different positions, knew how agree to return freedom and self-esteem to the Spanish people. There is no future in the figure of Franco, only past.