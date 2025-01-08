The fate of the teams that continue their path in the King’s Cup It’s already decided. After the round of 32 playoffs played this week, the draw held this Wednesday, January 8 at the Las Rozas Soccer City has determined the next confrontations corresponding to the round of 16 of the cup holder trophy.

16 clubs have secured a place in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey this week after winning their respective round of 32 ties. This raffle has determined who will be the teams’ rivals in this next round where They will compete for a place in the quarterfinalswhich includes 11 First Division teams, two Second Division teams, one First RFEF team and one Second RFEF team.

Teams classified in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey

There has been no shortage of surprises on this last day, where First Division teams such as Sevilla, Las Palmas and Mallorca, current runners-up in the tournament, have been eliminated at the mercy of teams from lower categories such as Almeriahe Elche or the Pontevedra. The latter has been the big surprise of this Copa del Rey after eliminating two teams from the highest category such as the Balearic Islands and Villarreal and will face one of these teams again in this new round.

Those who will be there will be the other great contenders for the title: real Madridwho certified their pass by beating Deportiva Minera 5-0, and the FC Barcelonawho did the same with UD Barbastro. Something more cost the current champion, the Athletic Bilbaowho had to get rid of Logroñés in the penalty shootout to qualify for the round of 16 of the cup championship.









real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao

FC Barcelona

Valencia/Eldense

Royal Society

Celtic

Leganes

Ourense

Elche

Atlético de Madrid

Rayo Vallecano

Getafe

Pontevedra

Real Betis

Osasuna

Almeria

But what have been the round of 16 matches of the Copa del Rey? How have the First Division teams that continue in the fight come out of these matchups? These are all the matches that will be played in this new elimination round.

Crossovers and round of 16 matches of the Copa del Rey

As on other occasions, the round of 16 qualifiers They will be played in a single match on the field of the lowest division team (if they coincided, it would be the first one to be extracted), so we could see some surprises for the big contenders in this competition.

These are the Copa del Rey round of 16 crosses and the confrontations of the top contenders, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Athletic Club:

When are the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey played? Date and time of the playoffs

While waiting to know the schedules of the Copa del Rey round of 16 matches, what is known are the dates on which all the matches in this knockout round will be played: January 14, 15 and 16at times yet to be defined.

Round of 16: January 15, 2025

Quarterfinals: February 5, 2025

Semifinals: February 26, 2025 (first leg) and April 2, 2025 (second leg)

Final: April 26, 2025 (La Cartuja Stadium)

To find out which of these teams ends up taking over from Athletic Bilbao and becoming champions of the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey, we will have to wait until next April 26. It will then be when the two finalist teams will meet in the final of the tournament, which will be held in the legendary La Cartuja stadium in Seville.