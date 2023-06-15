Somewhere, Julio Cortázar said that the prologues are something that is put at the beginning and that is usually left for the end in the best of cases, since, most of the time, they are not read. However, today we are going to start by talking about a prologue that should be read. This is the preliminary text of the novel. under the volcano by Malcolm Lowry (1909-1957), published in our country by Random House (2020).

The aforementioned prologue is signed by the Mexican Julián Herbert and, as in a game of Russian dolls, he offers us the fragment of another prologue, in this case signed by José Revueltas (1914-1976) author of Los muros de agua that incorporates it in the 1961 reissue. In it, Revueltas tells us about reality and his scaffolding, and this is something that is very well brought by Herbert to present under the volcanoone of the most important works of literature of the last century.

In this way, Revueltas points out that reality has an “internal movement of its own”, an invisible scaffolding that supports it following a precise method and that it is subject to laws where “quantitative accumulation is transformed qualitatively”. The springs of this scaffolding are a strange combination of particles and waves. With this, the vibration of matter can be perceived by sensitive organisms even though what is perceived is a tiny part of what exists. Because the most important thing is kept hidden and the variables of the quantum world cannot be measured simultaneously; when we do it with the position of a particle, the speed becomes uncertainty.

For this reason, the invisible world, the world of particles, must be analyzed with the uncertainty principle that Heisenberg formulated when he managed to grab an electron by the tail, something that Malcolm Lowry equaled when he completed a novel that took him half a lifetime. Because under the volcanoAlthough it deals with the journey of the British consul in the town of Quauhnahuac, Mexico, on the Day of the Dead in 1938, it is a testimony of the writer in his drunken drift; a descent into Hell, a place that is not named because it is the place from which one never returns. We already know that thermodynamic time is irreversible.

In appearance, Lowry’s novel is that and little else. But as happens in reality, the important thing about the novel is what is not seen, in this case what is not told: the abundance, the excess of dark energy that underlies each of its lines and that shapes the journey. of the British consul while volcanoes appear in the landscape of a poetic, tragic and beautiful city, like the prose that flows in its pages.

Malcolm Lowry sensed that the invisible scaffolding that hides reality is absurd to common sense, and that it is a rarity difficult to explain in words unless those words are related to each other to give rise to a caliber fiction as it is. under the volcano. His cursed novel whose prologue signed by Julián Herbert uses José Revueltas to stop to explain, among other things, how dark energy underlies the appearance of all living matter.

