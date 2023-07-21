The head of the list of the PSOE to the Congress of Deputies, Francisco Lucas, assured this Thursday night in Calasparra that the only guarantee for Spain and the Region of Murcia to continue advancing is to vote for the Socialist Party. “It is time to move forward.”

«It is time to continue raising pensions; to continue raising the Minimum Interprofessional Wage, giving dignity to employment; to achieve real equality between men and women; that our young people face the future with hope, with access to decent housing; to live in real freedom, feel what we feel; for our Region to continue advancing and to recover our Mar Menor”, he indicated.

Lucas regretted that the electoral campaign has been marked by the hoaxes of the PP, by Feijóo’s lies. «The PP is the only thing it has: lies. It does not have a project for Spain or for the Region of Murcia. Lies and hoaxes that not only try to harm the PSOE, but go for our state, for rights and freedoms, everything we have created, for the pillars of the Welfare State. The socialist candidate affirmed that all the people who want to exercise their right to vote this Sunday will do so, because despite the PP, we have a strong, consolidated and solid democracy.

Inma Sanchez. “On Sunday you have to vote thinking about progress and the best Spain”



The PSOE candidate for the Senate, Inma Sánchez, remarked that next Sunday we must vote thinking of progress and the best Spain. «In front of those who want to decrease, grow; against those who divide, those who unite. Spain is playing in these elections its coexistence ».

Sánchez regretted that the PP has not proposed a single proactive measure during this campaign. «Only lies, hatred and tension, because they have nothing to offer. Voting for Vox and the PP is voting for the same thing, because they are the same: the worst right, the most deceitful, the most infamous and the most destructive. «I want to be in the Senate with a socialist Spanish Government, defending the interests of this Region because I know that they will be heard and reciprocated. So much funding never comes to this Region as when the PSOE governs in Spain, there we have the burying, the recovery of the Mar Menor, support for all the municipalities. The PSOE does not leave this region to its fate, despite the incompetence that we have in the regional government, “he concluded.

Pepe Vélez: «On 23J we risk the rights and freedoms of people, which can be seen truncated by the most radical and retrograde right»



The general secretary of the PSOE of the Region of Murcia, stressed that on July 23 we risked everything: “the rights and freedoms, the life projects of the people of our country, which can be seen cut short by this reactionary wave that today represents the ultra right of the PP and the ultra right of Vox, which are the same, the most radical and retrograde right that we have known in the history of democracy.”

Vélez assured that citizens need committed people such as those who make up the government of Pedro Sánchez, who has implemented measures such as the rise in the SMI, the labor reform, has protected employment like never before, has expanded the rights of women and LGTBI people, has recovered healthcare for all, has increased scholarships and guaranteed for the first time the right to housing by law, in addition to revaluing pensions according to the CPI. «However, Feijóo has no project, he only lies time after time, he does it compulsively and he has voted against all the advances that the Government of Pedro Sánchez has approved. We need a government that guarantees that all people can live in freedom, live where they live, love who they love and think how they think, that we all have the same opportunities, “he said.

«Let us continue betting on a government of progress, advances, rights and freedoms. We cannot throw away everything we have achieved over the years. We ask the citizens to vote for the PSOE thinking about the future of each one of the people in this country, to defend their rights by voting for the Socialist Party », he concluded.