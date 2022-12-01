Although a few months have passed since the most sensational farewell of summer 2022, the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi continues to make noise on the web. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the now ex couple would have reached a consensual agreement. However, the solution will cost the former captain a lot. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi return to occupy the center of the gossip. These time to make the now ex couple the protagonist of a gossip have been new details emerged about theirs separation which has been troubled since the very first announcement.

However, despite the fact that it has been a few months now, i relationships between the former Roma captain and the Roman showgirl they don’t tend to improve. To reveal something new background regarding their marital separation was the “Corriere della Sera“.

According to what was reported by the well-known newspaperto find a consensual agreement with Ilary Blasi, the former footballer pay a price very high. These were the words of the newspaper:

To confirm the hypothesis would have been Totti himself. A few days ago, in the locker room, after the 8-a-side soccer match that your Weeze won 2-1 against Roma, in response to a joke from his teammates, he would have said: ‘It will cost me a lot, but now with Ilary everything is settled .



Does Francesco Totti’s ex-wife have a new flirt? The indiscretion

In the meantime, some rumors have emerged on the web regarding the love life of Ilary Blasi. In fact, according to some rumors, the model would have a flirting with a well-known businessman from Frankfurt, Bastian with which she was spotted in the city of Zurich. The two allegedly stayed in a luxury hotel and the images always show that there is a lot of complicity.