A few moments ago the list of games that will come to xbox game pass in the first half of December. However, this also means that in just two weeks we will have to say goodbye to a handful of quite interesting titles, among them, Dragon Quest XI.

While Xbox Game Pass gains a great list of games, it will also lose a rather interesting selection on December 15, day in which Dragon Quest XI, Firewatch, Aliens: Fireteam Elite and more titles will no longer be available in this subscription service. This is the full list:

–Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Breathedge (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Firewatch (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Lake (Cloud, Console and PC)

–One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Neoverse (Cloud and Console)

–Race with Ryan (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Console) EA Play

–Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, we remind you that any of these games can be purchased with a 20% discount in the Microsoft Store, so that you can continue with your games without worrying that one day they will no longer be available in your library. On related topics, these are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month.

Via: Xbox