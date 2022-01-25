Francesco Chiofalo shows himself in tears on social networks for the death of his little pig Polpetta, here are the details

Over the last few hours, one has come news from Francesco Chiofalo that has left the world of the web speechless. The former competitor of Temptation Island suffered a bereavement. She who died she was hers piglet Meatball which the boy adopted two years ago. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Mourning for Francesco Chiofalo. The former competitor of Temptation Island he let himself go to a tough guy vent on social media where he showed all his desperation. His suckling pig Polpetta has recently passed away. To announce the death of the animal was himself through his Instagram Stories.

About two years ago Francesco Chiofalo had decided to to adopt a pig. The animal in question was called Meatball and had a special bond with his master. Unfortunately the latter has passed away recently.

To give theannouncement of the sad news was the same ex-boyfriend of Antonella Fiordelisi through a video on social networks. These were his words:

Today is one of the worst days of my life. This morning she died, I took it very badly despite being sick and dying for some time now. All the good times spent with her come to my mind. I feel an indescribable pain, as if I had lost a family member, as if she had gone away forever a part of me that will never come back.

The 33-year-old appeared on his Instagram profile overwhelmed by tears and pain. In addition to the video, the boy also shared a series of with all his fans photo who portrayed him with his pig. In the caption he wrote:

I have seen you grow from the first days of my life… You have always been close to me in the good times and especially in the dark ones. We have been through a lot together and even if you are no longer here with me today it is as if you were, because you are in my heart and in my memories. You will always remain my meatball.

To be sorry for the loss of the pig is also Drusilla Gucci, the girlfriend of Francesco Chiofalo. The latter too, who was particularly fond of the animal, decided to give hers farewell message. This was hers comment: