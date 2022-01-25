On the second day of the Italian presidential election, no candidate achieved the necessary two-thirds majority. The third round is now on Wednesday.

At the second day of the presidential elections in Italy, there was still no winner. As at the start, none of the candidates achieved the two-thirds majority required for the election on Tuesday. Because the major parties are still a long way from finding a common candidate, their electorate once again handed in empty voting cards without names. The third round will start on Wednesday (11:00 a.m.). Then, for the last time, a two-thirds majority is required for a decision in the meeting room of the House of Representatives in Rome. From Thursday, the absolute majority is enough.

The deliberations of the top politicians in the parties and with the political opponents continued on Tuesday. In the afternoon, the right-wing parties officially presented three candidates for further negotiations for the first time: the former education minister and Milan mayor Letizia Moratti, ex-prosecutor Carlo Nordio and the former Senate President Marcello Pera. They are all suitable for the office and electable in both political camps.

Lega party leader Matteo Salvini called on the centre-left group to engage in constructive talks on the proposals. Enrico Letta from the Social Democrats initially called the three politicians “names of certainly quality, which will be judged without prejudice”. But it can be assumed that he will put other candidates up for discussion. Prime Minister Mario Draghi is still the candidate for the highest office in the country. Should he leave the government, there is a risk of early elections – a terrifying prospect for many.