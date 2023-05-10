Chapter 214 of “There is room at the bottom” brought more than one surprise. after seeing Alessia next to Jimmy, Francesca decided to go see her in her room and talk to her about that meeting. There she realized that Jaimito had been the boy who broke her heart weeks before. When she heard her talk about her, ‘Ale’ was surprised and tried to explain that Charo’s son is a good boy, but the owner of Francesca’s advised her to stay away from her. “Flee while you can”Told him.

YOU CAN SEE: Is Koky an ally of Claudia Llanos in “Al fondo hay sitio”? Terrible scene would be key

However, Macarena’s niece told her to be calm and assured her that what happened to her will not happen to her. Fernanda de las Casas. “He is a Gonzales. They have misfortune in their genes”, is one of the many things that he warned ‘Fran’ to his stepdaughter. Despite the fact that Cristóbal’s sister decided that she would continue with Don Gilberto’s grandson, they both reached an agreement.

Both promised that they would not tell the chef anything, since it could cause damage to his health. “I’m not going to tell your dad either. Don’t worry. That would kill him,” ‘Noni’ told Alessia. Now all that remains is to wait and see how the relationship of one of the most beloved couples in the América TV series develops.

YOU CAN SEE: Cristóbal finds Paquita Yunque in “AFHS” and Diego Montalbán’s lie is in danger [VIDEO]

Where to watch “AFHS 10” LIVE?

You can enjoy the Peruvian series “Al fondo hay sitio” from Monday to Friday, at 8:40 pm, through América TV, after the program “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna 3”. To access the national production, you simply have to tune in to the open signal of the channel.

#Francesca #advises #Alessia #relationship #Jimmy #quotAFHSquot #quotrun #canquot