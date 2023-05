How did you feel about the content of this article?

Proposal presented by the left had 88 votes in favor and 23 against in the National Assembly of Ecuador | Photo: EFE/José Jácome

The plenary of the National Assembly of Ecuador approved this Tuesday (9) the opening of an impeachment process against the president of the country, Guillermo Lasso. There were 88 votes in favor, 23 against and five abstentions.

The proposed resolution had been presented by deputy Viviana Veloz, from the left-wing coalition União pela Esperança (UNES).

The approved text accuses Lasso of responsibility for the diversion of resources at the state-owned oil transport company Flopec EP because he and Hernán Luque Lecaro, former president of the Empresa Coordinadora de Empresas Públicas, would have determined “the continuity of oil transport contracts in favor of third parties, aware that they represented losses for the State. Consequently, the President of the Republic knew and knew about the structure of corruption in Flopec EP”.

According to the newspaper El Universo, a report by the Oversight Commission of the Ecuadorian Legislature that recommended that the case be shelved due to lack of evidence was not approved.

In June of last year, Lasso was the target of major protests and an impeachment process called by parliamentarians allied with former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017) and linked to indigenous movements did not go ahead because there were only 12 votes left.