Last June, the France introduced a ban on short-haul domestic flights for reduce carbon emissions. This measure applies when there is a rail alternative of less than 2.5 hours. Although the decision has been met with criticism, theaeronautical industry he called it unfair.

What was the impact of the flight ban?

The French Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) had forecast a reduction in emissions of up to 55,000 tons per year, approximately 2.6% of total emissions from domestic flights. Despite these estimates, the French Airports Union contested the lawarguing that it was an “abuse of power.” The Council of State, however, rejected the appeal, saying that the ban could contribute to reducing emissions in the aviation sector in the short term.

Passengers at Charles de Gaulle Airport in ParisAP Photo/ Thomas Padilla



More than a year after the ban was introduced, there is still no official data demonstrating a significant reduction in emissions directly due to the new law. Jerome du Boucherhead of French aviation for Transport & Environment, reported that emissions from domestic flights in 2023 decreased by 3.4% compared to 2022, while international emissions increased.

Other effects of the ban

Jerome du Boucher he stressed that although it is difficult quantify the exact impact of the ban, the overall trend shows a decrease in domestic flights in France. This coincides with the recovery of the level of activity of the national railway company SNCF, suggesting a change in travel habits.

The ban will remain in force for at least three years, After which the government French will assess its impact. According to du Boucher, the law, although limited in terms of reducing CO2 emissionshas a strong political and symbolic value. It invites people to reflect on the use of flights for short trips, promoting greater “sobriety” or moderation.

Towards more regulation?

A survey by the DGAC revealed that 41% of the passengersif unable to fly, would choose another means of transport. This data suggests that the ban could actually influence travel choices. In addition, other countries, such as Spain, are considering introducing similar regulations for short-haul flights.

What do you think about this measure? Have you ever considered choosing the train instead of the plane for your short-haul trips?