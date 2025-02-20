The neighborhood associations La Unión de Pajarillos and Pilarica have reproached the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, the lack of “empathy” and “social sense” with the inhabitants of the “other side of the road” and consider that the project which he presented from the new trains station will serve as “livelihood” for his “ego doped”.

Through a statement sent to Europa Press, associations value the “expansion and modernization” of the Campo Grande station that will improve “the comfort” of travelers. “However, the design presented and the budgeted investment -253 million euros- They approach that of a space station and more seem a gift destined to dazzle the visitor For their design and serve as a livelihood for the ego doping of the minister, “they reflect.

Hence they wonder if there will be “any gift for the 300,000 inhabitants of the city”, since “many” cannot travel in Ave “because they do not reach their income.” A question to which the two associations answer: “Yes, we will also have our gift: A beautiful brief brick in the shame wall that Valladolid Part In two halves where living conditions vary greatly as we live on either side of the train track. “

In this sense, the neighbors complain about Not finding “a pinch of empathy” with the people who populate this city “for its lack of social and solidarity sense.”

“Better start to knock down that wall of the shame that the city crosses. Better underground the train and remodel the station when we get to it“

The megaproject presented to hype and saucer by the minister continues to generate the controversy. To the complaints of the mayors of other cities for the ‘stratospheric’ investment that will be united, the Adif warning has joined that undertaking the station will prevent in the future from the possible burial of the roads, an option for which the mayor bets, Jesus Julio Carnero, in the face of the integration option that defends the minister by layer and sword.

In this sense, Carnero has asked for a letter to the Minister of Transportation a complete copy of the new station project of trains in the city to facilitate the City Council a “better analysis” of the entire performance, since since it was presented last Monday “it has not yet been” access “to it and the” partial “information is known from” Fascicular form through the local press. “

The popular mayor has been “greatly surprised” for the reasons that the Railway Infrastructure Administrator, Adif, has wielded, after the presentation of the project, for which he considers the new “Incompatible” Valladolid Station with the underground. “I want to think that they are confused because I do not imagine bridge allowing or facilitating that a construction project of a train station is carried out that forever prevents the undertaking of the underground of the train road,” he ironized. In that line, he pointed out that The minister “appreciates Valladolid”, Reason why he has been “convinced” that “he cannot be in that dynamic.”

“On top of it”

From there, he has remarked that the Consistory will study the steps to follow and convene at the Soterramiento Board, and although He thanked the construction of the new station, “on top of it”, He has stressed that Valladolid “what he wants is for the train track to be buried.” That is what the voters were transferred in May 2023 and that is already “must”, said, who has also requested from the central government an “expression of political will” to be undertaken The burial of the train track in the city, which is “truly interesting and important.”

This, he stressed, for the city to “stop having two scars and that citizens are on one side and others from another.” “Because the integration and the wonderful new station do not solve that scar and this city deserves something else,” he said.

Asked about the possibility that the Consistory can stop the urban intervention in case, indeed, the new station prevents underground, Carnero has remarked that in the Spain of autonomies, local entities “will have to say something.” In this Spain, he defended, this “horse”-in reference to the station-“cannot prevent underground in the medium and long term” because that It would be a “tremendous injustice with the generations to come”.