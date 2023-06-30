According to police reports, a young man fell from the roof of a supermarket in Petit-Quevilly on Friday night and died. Nothing was initially known about the background to the incident.

An the fringes of the violent protests in France that have been going on for days, a young man fell from a roof and died. As the police and prosecutors announced on Friday evening, the incident occurred on Friday night at a supermarket in Petit-Quevilly, in northern France, near the city of Rouen in Normandy. The exact circumstances were initially unclear.

For three days there have been riots in many French cities, with buildings and cars being set on fire and shops being looted. The violence was triggered by the death of a 17-year-old who was shot dead by a police officer during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.

According to the French Ministry of the Interior, more than 870 people, including many young people, were arrested during the protests on Friday night.