Former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, has been declared ineligible until 2030 for abuse of power in relation to some statements made on the regularity of Brazil’s voting system before last year’s elections.

The seven judges of the Superior Electoral Tribunal in Brasilia voted by majority to ban the former president from political office for eight years. This means that Bolsonaro will not be able to stand as a candidate in the next presidential elections, but possibly in those of 2030, when he will be 75 years old.

The judges argued that the former president abused his power when he summoned ambassadors to his residence last year and made unsubstantiated claims about the South American country’s electronic voting system. Two judges sided with Bolsonaro, saying he had the right to freely express his views on him. The former president has announced that he will appeal the decision.