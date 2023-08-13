France | Three people died in a fire on the Riviera

The cause of the fire in the historic center of Grasse was not immediately clear. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Three one person died in a building fire early Sunday in the city of Grasse on the French Riviera, rescuers said.

In addition, one person was seriously injured, and 16 were slightly injured. The fire was extinguished during the morning.

French Le Monde – newspaper, the fire had already spread to the stairwell of the five-story building, and several people were waiting for help at the building’s windows when the firefighters arrived.

According to the newspaper, a couple of dozen people have to be placed in temporary accommodation because of the fire.

The city of Grasse is known as the center of the French perfume industry.