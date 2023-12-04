A separate crime will be introduced into the Criminal Code – involving children in the commission of three or more crimes of minor and medium severity. Such a bill, prepared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, is planned to be sent to the State Duma in the near future (Izvestia has it at its disposal).

Now punishment exists only for a one-time such act, and if a child is involved in several crimes, this is not considered an aggravating circumstance. But in recent years, the courts have heard many cases where children were involved, in particular, in a series of thefts – from seven to 10 cases per child, the explanatory note states. At the same time, adults who have used children generally receive in practice only about two years of imprisonment or restriction of liberty.

According to the database of court decisions, in 2022, for all parts of Art. 150 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the involvement of children in crimes, 245 verdicts were passed, of which two were acquittals. 164 people were sentenced to suspended imprisonment, which is more than half of the sentences, Vladimir Kuznetsov, chairman of the All-Russian Union of Mediators, told Izvestia.

Now, persistent use of children to commit crimes will be punishable by five to eight years in prison.

