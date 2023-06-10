Italy-Cuba 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18) Italy wins the first match of this Nations League by beating Cuba, a team filled with players who have gained experience in our league. But this time it is the Azzurri who prevail after two consecutive knockouts. De Giorgi changes the formation. Sanguinetti and Rinaldi leave (in place of Recine), the Modenese couple who exploded this year. Italy is more at ease than Argentina and the United States and Italy grinds the game and points and the match immediately gets on the blue tracks. Italy makes less mistakes unlike the Caribbean who don’t seem to have a great feeling with coach Vives (who almost don’t listen) and above all with the setter, who has been a problem for Cuba for some time now. Italy goes off smoothly and conquers the first two sets of this Nations League after two burning 3-0 wins in the first two games. With Bottolo driver in attack well supported by Romanò. Cuba runs for cover by changing director Taboada on the bench and Trondike on the pitch. The team recovers also because Italy has more than one empty pass. De Giorgi also makes some substitutions, but the third set is compromised and Cuba takes it home. At the beginning of the fourth set is the most delicate moment.