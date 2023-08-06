Few eyes reach the mountains where each word in the native language is cared for with the same devotion with which the jungle is protected. The Corebajú Paí and Makabajë communities inhabit a place in the Amazonian department of Caquetá, as extensive as its history of colonization and violence. The mighty river of the same name – which crosses southern Colombia from west to east until it joins the Japurá River in Brazil – leads to a mouth, where the roar of a speedboat is replaced by the measured rhythm of a wooden canoe.

The whistling of the birds, the height of the trees and the plants that sprout from an ever narrowing mirror of water do not admit a gesture other than contemplation. The sun’s rays filter through the leaves that provide shade until the first contact with the La Teófila indigenous reservation. The families of the Koreguaje ethnic groups (earth people) and Makaguaje (children of the yajé) share the territory of 1,800 hectares, including a vast area of ​​environmental conservation. Of the second group, only 125 members remain, the majority in that corner surrounded by nature.

Jhiber Chica, a young man from the tribe, extends his hand so that the inexperienced do not slip into swamps or bushes at the end of the path. In the hamlet, isolated houses are built in colored boards, covered with zinc tiles. The energy comes from a power plant and the water from streams; they cook with firewood and, in an unusual event in remote areas, an antenna outside the landscape allows connection from mobile phones. At the top of a soccer field on the sandy ground, the national flag is waved, like a cry that reminds us that that remote place is also Colombia.

Humanitarian delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross arriving at the “La Teófila” reservation, on July 22. Photo: JUAN ARREDONDO | Video: CELLO CAMACHO

With the same firmness with which he has guided a delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) that carries out humanitarian work and the journalistic team of EL PAÍS, Jhiber holds a dictionary that he has written down on pages, trying to wrest words from oblivion.

Fishing with a hook: ba-i mauku

That day I wait for you: jaka rotasa

Lots of sun: unsuru

…

They have learned the translations thanks to Angélica Piaguajé, the last speaker of Makaguaje, who lives a few kilometers away. “We seek to rescue our culture by meeting with the majority,” says Jhiber. The progressive loss of their language is the epitome of the risk of physical and cultural extermination suffered by 72 of the 115 recognized indigenous peoples in Colombia, a threat that has brought them closer to technology to document their customs. They refuse to allow the only traces to be those of the armed conflict.

They treasure video stories narrated by Piaguajé, 69 years old and with gray hair, such as the one that evokes that the Makaguaje were born from the sacred yajé plant. That is why they recognize themselves as people of the mountains. Their songs are also recorded. From a loudspeaker, they mark the rhythm of ancestral dances of men and women with showy crowns of feathers and seed necklaces that sound like a rattle at each step.

Omar Chica, Jhiber’s father and the highest authority of the Makaguaje, explains that, unlike what their ancestors could do, they now keep records of their traditions to prevent them from being erased as has happened with their language. “We were born in the middle of another town, so we didn’t know anything. Now we understand the language, but we still need to speak it well to transmit it to the little ones”, acknowledges the indigenous leader who grew up speaking Koreguaje, the dialect of the neighboring and larger community.

When a language is lost, it is not just the expression of thought that vanishes. There is a break with other ways of seeing the world, warns Antonia Agreda, an indigenous Inga people and doctor in educational sciences. “Ancient knowledge is lost that allows a different relationship with nature, deep spiritual interpretations such as ancestral medicine. They are traditions that allow us to understand other cultures,” she points out. In Colombia, 65 indigenous languages ​​are spoken, a heritage to be protected.

Makaguaje women prepare for a dance ceremony. JUAN ARREDONDO

***

Indigenous peoples have had their right to exist systematically violated. In the upper Amazon, between Caquetá and Putumayo, they were subjected to the slavery of rubber exploitation by Casa Arana at the beginning of the 20th century. The Peruvian company monopolized the flourishing business of the time with a regime of extermination and torture that left between 50,000 and 80,000 indigenous people dead.

Between 1932 and 1933, they endured the Colombian-Peruvian war for the delimitation of borders. The natives were recruited and some ethnic groups were separated between the two nations. Later, they experienced the dispossession of lands after the colonization of peasants fleeing violence between conservatives and liberals from the Andean center of the country.

For more than five decades, confrontations over the control of illegal activities such as drug trafficking have disturbed the peace in their territories. In 1981, for example, they faced persecution by the Army that accused them of being accomplices of the M-19 guerrilla in the hijacking of an Aeropesca plane that landed loaded with weapons in the Orteguaza River, a tributary of the Caquetá. On July 25, 1997, the FARC massacred seven Koreguaje indigenous people in the San Luis reservation, in the municipality of Milan, including a cacique and two teachers. With the incursion of paramilitary groups, they witnessed atrocious events. Everything happened very close to the La Teófila reservation.

The Truth Commission identified 17 corridors of the conflict in ethnic macro-territories, including the one along the Caquetá, Putumayo and Amazonas rivers, which facilitates transit to Ecuador, Peru and Brazil. The area was under the control of the FARC until the signing of the peace agreement in 2016. Later the dissidents from the Carolina Ramírez front and the Border Commands arrived.

All these violations have broken the way of life of the indigenous people, explains the sociologist Octavio Villa, professor of Social Sciences at the University of the Amazon. “They were accused by one side or the other of helping the enemy. The mere fact that an actor was there already implied that they were singled out by the opposing group. They have also been forced to join armed groups”, affirms the researcher.

Angélica Piaguajé carries the silent weight of the tragedy. She lost two of her children and was displaced from an old reservation. “Several young people were taken away, we were afraid and we got out of there,” she recalls. Since 2002 she has been looking for her son Virgilio. “I cried looking for him. At the time they told me that other people took it. My boy was 14 years old, and the other one was killed when he was 24 years old, ”she recounts by phone.

Recent crime figures do not focus on Caquetá, which is not one of the epicenters of current conflicts, but the thick green Amazon hides the invisible effects of war. Jimena Leyva, delegate of the ICRC, a humanitarian organization that works to alleviate the suffering of victims of armed conflicts and that promotes respect for International Humanitarian Law, stresses that “the consequences are not always visible or immediate. They can make communities lose their quality of life, but also their traditions; that displacements lead to the loss of their roots”.

A Koreguaje majority walks in the reservation ‘La Teófila’. JUAN ARREDONDO

Anthropologist and former truth commissioner Alejandro Castillejo adds that structural violence against indigenous peoples has generated long-term micro-practices, such as segregation. “They are historical forms of denial of their otherness, of their body, of their land and of their language that have been reproduced”, he maintains.

***

The sky clears one Saturday morning over the plantations that border the Koreguaje village, a kilometer from the Makaguaje. Families grow food such as cassava in community farms, nestled in the mountains. This tuber is the basis of ancestral preparations such as casabe or fariña, a type of flour baptized miraculous when it was learned that it helped the four children lost survive for 40 days in the Guaviare jungle.

Fermín Gutiérrez, representative of the La Teófila reservation, declares that, without land, the indigenous person is nothing. “The jungle gives us medicinal plants, fruit trees, water and fresh air. It means everything to us”, says the chief Koreguaje, with a friendly treatment. The armed groups are not seen, but it is known that they are close. When communities are prohibited from moving through surrounding areas, residents cannot fish or go hunting at night.

In the forest that surrounds them, the milpe palm also grows, from whose fruits they extract an oil to which they attribute the power to alleviate respiratory ailments. A group of women macerate the ripened seeds in warm water to separate the pulp. Lilia Valencia uses the strength of her arms to stretch the matafrío, a handmade strainer that is tightened with a wooden stick until the curative liquid comes out. “The men raise their palms to lower the seeds and we pick them up. The next day we bring them on our shoulders, ”she describes.

In her expressive eyes, Valencia reflects her mother’s tenacity. With the sale of the oil, she and her husband collect the university payment for her son, a 22-year-old young man who is trained as an administrator outside the reservation. Not all young people manage to study. Most hardly make it to high school. When there are several siblings, in the best of cases, only one can maintain their professional aspirations.

Ismael Gutiérrez, the Koreguaje teacher, remembers that to finish his studies he would walk 12 hours to a boarding school in Solano, the nearest municipality. “At that time there was nothing. To get out of the reservation he had to row to Milan, Solano or Florence. We used to spend 20 or 25 days rowing and we stayed on the banks of the Caquetá river”, he recalls in front of the blackboard. He teaches elementary school to boys and girls who come from the houses located a few steps away, where dogs, chickens and cows hang around.

The sacrifice of his journeys is now translated into the charisma with which he teaches his students. In addition to books, he values ​​the wisdom of the elders. “I bring them, I sit here with them on artistic days, they explain the language and I translate because some children are mestizos. We make that effort to recover history and culture,” he says.

In the neighboring ethnic group, the Makaguaje, they fight to sustain education. Because they are in the same reservation, their school does not have official recognition from the educational authorities. Teacher Wilington Chica works as a volunteer, with contributions from the community. “I saw that everything he had achieved was running out, the clothes, the shoes, but I don’t pay attention to that. If I get like that, I’ll drop out of school. I keep going for the children, ”he reflects. He wants to prevent the identity of his people from disappearing.

To help preserve ancestral practices, the ICRC is carrying out a project to strengthen the production of palm oil from milpes and improve the economic and food security of families. “Through marketing, they can have a higher income, but also strengthen their traditions and resilience,” says Leyva, the organization’s delegate.

Koreguaje women prepare to extract palm oil from milpes. JUAN ARREDONDO

The International Committee of the Red Cross reaches territories where few have access due to the neutrality and independence that allows it to approach the parties in conflict. La Teófila, where the indigenous people of the Amazon battle against indifference and oblivion, is one of those places. “Our grandparents exterminated in silence, so now we want to be visible so that they know us,” says Moisés Chica. Meanwhile, Jhiber, the boy who has guided the visitors, takes the video camera to record the dances with the voice of the last Makaguaje speaker in the background. She does not resign herself to abandoning her roots in the weakness of her memory.

