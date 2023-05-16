The biggest stars of the seventh art come together in Cannes for the 76th edition of the most prestigious film festival in the world, which takes place from May 16 to 27. A program rich in events, marked by the return to the Croisette of Johnny Depp incarnating the role of King of France, the screening of the new opus of ‘Indiana Jones’ or the new Scorsese film, which brings together Robert de Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio . Latin America will also be present on the red carpet.

Everything is ready on the French Riviera to open the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, after the last three years have been especially strong for one of the most prestigious galas in the world. After a festival canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a greatly reduced edition in 2021 and a triumphant return in 2022, the Cannes finally returned so as not to lower the level of its show.

As the main honoree, the new film by the French director Maiwenn, ‘JeanneDu Barry’starring Johnny Depp in the role of King Louis XV, was chosen as the opening film, to open the gala on the night of Tuesday, May 16.

Another of the most anticipated great tapes is the film of Wes Anderson, ‘asteroid City’, that boasts a cast worthy of fighting over the journalists’ glasses on the red carpet: Tilda SwintonBill Murray adrienbrodyEdward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell and Willem Dafoe.

Among other issues, one no less important: this year the direction of the festival is, for the first time, under the presidency of a woman. It’s about Iris knoblochformer head of Warner in Europe and who took over from Pierre lescure last July. Now he will take the reins of the luxurious event

Although parity is still far away, women are also more present in the official competition, with seven of the 21 directors competing for La Palma.

Another of the events that will surely be discussed is the decision to choose the film in the actor Johnny Deep is the protagonist. ORn return to the big screen that occurs after the judicial saga that he had against the also actress Amber Heard, in a context of domestic violence, and in which the actor who immortalized the pirate won Jack Sparrow.

Finally, the strike by Hollywood scriptwriters, who stopped working at the beginning of the month to denounce the precariousness of their profession, could also occupy the debates and complicate the negotiations in the film market on whether it is necessary to introduce changes in the scripts.

The official poster with Catherine Deneuve, icon of French cinema, on the facade of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, on May 15, 2023. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP – Joel C Ryan

And it is that this year’s festival has an important task, since it will be headed by a group of premieres that may begin to be talked about to fight for other awards: Martin Scorsese’s epic from the 1920s from OsageNation, ‘killers of the flowers Moon’with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ leave me alone mangoldstarring Harrison Ford in his final performance as the character.

Of the nearly 70 films in the official selection, 21 will compete for the coveted Palme d’Or, awarded by the jury, chaired by the Swedish director ruben Östlundwinner of the 2022 edition.

But he is not the only one returning to the prestigious event, as several festival veterans who have already won the supreme prize will be parading in the Rivera French, like British Ken Loach with his new social drama ‘The OldOak’the Japanese hirokazu Kore-age that shows ‘Monster’the Italian Nanni Moretti with his dramatic comedy’Towards a bright future’ and the German Wim Wenders with ‘Perfect days’.

Latin American cinema at Cannes

Although the participation of Latin American cinema is low, productions from the region will be part of the second most important section of the festival called ‘A Certain Look’.

Argentine filmmaker Rodrigo Moreno, 50, will make his first trip to Cannes with ‘The criminals’a heist drama peppered with cinematic existentialism that deals with the theme of the routine imposed by work and the fight for freedom.

Moreno is known for ‘El Custodio’ (2006), part of the official selection in Berlin, ‘Un Mundo Misterioso’ (2011) and the documentary ‘Una Ciudad de Provincia’ (2017). This year’s production that is participating in the Cannes has the performance of Esteban bigliardiDaisy flower MolfinoDaniel Elias and Cecilia rainero.

The film ‘Los colonos’, by Chilean Felipe Gálvez, which also had the participation of Argentina and France, will show the genocide Selk‘name in Tierra del Fuego at the beginning of the 20th century.

The production, which was filmed in Patagonia, Argentina, deals with the story of a group of peculiar characters who undertake an expedition on horseback to delimit and reclaim their lands, which the state granted to José Menéndez.

‘Cowra’a Brazilian film by joao salaviza and the Portuguese director Renee Nader messorawho were winners of the Jury Prize in 2018 with ‘The Dead and the Others’will also be in the group of Latin American films at the French event.

This film deals with the theme of the indigenous tribe kraho and their struggle for land in the year 1940, creating new forms of resistance inspired in their ancestral rites.

