Taxation | Eva’s research: In particular, the voters of basic Finns consider taxation to be too harsh

According to the survey, about half of all Finns consider taxation to be too tight overall.

Basic Finns voters are the most critical of the level of taxation, according to the value and attitude survey of Eva by the Business Affairs delegation.

According to the survey, more than 80 percent of basic Finnish voters consider taxation in Finland to be too harsh. A good 70 percent of the voters of the coalition think this way.

Among the other parties participating in government negotiations, a good 40 percent of the voters of the Christian Democrats consider taxation to be too harsh, and 30 percent disagree.

Among Rkp voters, the situation is different: more than half of them do not consider taxation too harsh.

Research according to about half of all Finns consider taxation to be too tight overall. About a third disagree.

Green voters criticize the level of taxation the least of all, three out of four of whom do not think it is too harsh. Almost as many people who think this way can also be found among the voters of the Left Alliance. More than half of Sdp’s voters also share this opinion.

The results are based on the answers given by about 2,000 people in Taloustukkima’s internet panel. The margin of error of the results is 2–3 percentage points in each direction at the level of the entire population.