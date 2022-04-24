Estimates of the electoral closure show that 28.2% of French people did not go to the polls in the dispute between Macron and Le Pen

Electoral abstention in the 2nd round in France this Sunday (24.Apr.2022) was 28.2%, according to initial estimates by the Ipsos-Sopra Steria. The election re-elected President Emmanuel Macron for a new term at the Élysée Palace until 2027 with 58.2% of the vote.

This is the 2nd highest rate in the history of the French 5th Republic, inaugurated in 1958 by then-President Charles de Gaulle. In 1969, 31.2% of French people did not go to the polls in the dispute between conservative George Pompidou and centrist Alain Poher.

Participation in the 2nd round of France’s presidential election was 63.23% as of 5 pm local time (noon in Brasilia), according to the Ministry of the Interior. In 2017, attendance to the hour was 65%.