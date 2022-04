Russian military patrols downtown Mariupol, Ukraine, April 12, 2022. There is no water, electricity, gas or communications. Shops, pharmacies and hospitals are closed.| Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The adviser to the presidency of Ukraine, Mikhail Podoliak, suggested this Sunday (24) to Russia to hold a special round of talks on Mariupol, denouncing that, even during Orthodox Easter, Russian troops bomb the Azovstal steelworks complex, the last nucleus of resistance in the city. In a message on Twitter, carried by the news agencies “Unian” and “Ukrinform”, Podoliak, a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, urged “Russia to think about the remains of its reputation”. “This only requires ‘three steps from Mariupol’: declaring a true Easter truce over Mariupol, immediately granting a humanitarian corridor to civilians and agreeing to a ‘special round of negotiations’ so that we can collect/exchange soldiers,” he summarized.

In another message, Podoliak denounced the bombing of the Azovstal steelworks complex, where civilians and soldiers are taking refuge.”Easter 2022. But at this moment the Russian Federation is attacking Azovstal in Mariupol non-stop. The place where our civilians and military are located is being attacked with aerial bombs, bombarded with artillery and are intensely concentrating forces and equipment for an offensive. Who gave the order of “no aggression”?”, he questioned. Russian President Vladimir Putin last Thursday canceled plans to attack the fortified metallurgical complex to save the lives of Russian soldiers, but ordered it to be blocked in such a way that “not a fly passes by”.

Local government estimates 20,000 civilians dead

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadim Boychenko, estimated this Sunday (24) at more than 20,000 the number of civilians killed in the Ukrainian port city since the beginning of the war and added that more than 100,000 remain besieged there. “Today we already have a sad number; more than 20,000 local residents, our civilians, are women and children, who have unfortunately died,” Boychenko told “Ukraina 24”, in statements collected by the Unian news agency.

The mayor added that Russian troops continue to prevent the evacuation of civilians. “We understand that more than 100,000 people, unfortunately, remain in the city. They are begging to be rescued,” he said. “Unfortunately, the Russian occupation troops have been thwarting the evacuation for two days, they are not letting out the population that is gathering in the places determined for the evacuation. They mock them,” he denounced.