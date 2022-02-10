Moscow has many times made a proposal to France to take the path of joint recognition of coronavirus vaccines, but it is ignored. About this on Thursday, February 10, in an interview “RIA News” said Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexei Meshkov.

“Throughout this time, we have been offering our French colleagues to do a simple thing that works with other countries as well – mutual recognition of vaccinations, and then this would alleviate the problem,” Meshkov said.

However, as the ambassador noted, no agreement on mutual recognition has been reached.

“It seems that they don’t want to hear us, because these proposals were put forward at almost all levels,” the diplomat complained.

Earlier in the day, the WHO announced that the registration process for Sputnik V was moving forward. It is impossible to speed up the process, since this will mean an incomplete completion of the process, Melita Vujnovich, the representative of the organization in Russia, said in an interview with Izvestia.

Sputnik V approved in 71 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, more than half of the population Earth. The Russian vaccine in terms of the number of approvals received by state regulators is in second place in the world. The effectiveness of the vaccine was 97.6% based on the analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians. Information on the use of “Sputnik V” during the vaccination of the population in a number of countries (Argentina, San Marino, Serbia, Hungary, Bahrain, Mexico, UAE and others) proves that Sputnik V is one of the most effective vaccines against coronavirus, reported RDIF.