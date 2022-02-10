In her official YouTube account, the famous Cuban clairvoyant explained how to do the ritual of the seven lemons powerful that serves to “cut all the negative, all the witchcraft and all the the evil eye”, in the words of Mhoni Seer.

To perform the ritual it is preferable to do it on a Tuesday or a Friday. To do this, you need seven green lemons, a plate lined with aluminum foil, a jar of water, incense, a candle of the seven powers, lotion of the seven males, the perfume of your choice, cinnamon powder, wooden matches, a glass cup, an alcoholic drink (such as rum, mezcal or tequila), three gold coins or three identical coins.

“Preferably, you have to do it, since you got home at 6 or 7 at night. Because this ritual is so powerful that you will feel tired”, says Mhoni Vidente

Read more: Sting sells his catalog of songs for more than 250 million dollars

To begin with, seven males lotion should be put on the lemons and then the perfume that is usually used on a daily basis should be added. Then the lemons must be passed one by one throughout the body while praying seven Our Father and seven Hail Mary. After passing the lemons through the body, they should be put into the jar of water.

“This ritual is so strong, this wake that makes you cleanse yourself seven times seven. You take away all the negative energies, all the envy, all the witchcraft, immediately everything is broken”.

The lemons that were used to clean must remain in water, which must be changed every day, while the candle of the seven powers remains lit.

Before lighting the candle of the seven powers, which must be on the plate lined with aluminum, it must be sprayed with the lotion of the seven males and the perfume that is usually used daily.

The coins are then placed on the plate and around the candle in the shape of a triangle. The glass cup with rum, mezcal or tequila is placed on the plate and cinnamon powder is sprinkled around it to attract abundance.

I swear to you that this wake will be over in four or five days, maximum seven. Remember that the lemons have to be washed, together with the glass”.

With everything in place, the incense and the candle are lit while an Our Father, a Hail Mary are prayed and the archangels are asked to cut off all negative energy.

Once the candle is finished, the rum is thrown in the street or in the drain, the coins can be spent, but the lemons should be thrown as far as possible from the house to keep the salt and bad energy away.

Read more: Verónica del Castillo undergoes emergency surgery and she explains that she took her to the operating room

I promise you that you will have the results you deserve, you will open the seven doors of abundance, the seven doors of health, the seven doors of loving stability, the seven doors of the spiritual. So be it, so be it, so it will be.