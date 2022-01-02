Sunday, 2 January 2022, 07:26



The French authorities have reduced this Sunday from 10 to 7 days of isolation for fully vaccinated people who test positive for covid-19.

‘This isolation could be lifted after five days if the test is negative. Those who are not vaccinated will have to isolate themselves for 10 days, with the possibility of coming out of isolation after seven days under the same terms “, reported the French Health Minister, Olivier Véran, as published in the newspaper ‘Journal du Dimanche ‘.

The head of the French Health portfolio has notified this Saturday that the country has become the sixth country in the world to have registered more than 10 million infections by covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 219,126 new confirmed cases have been registered.

Starting Monday, January 3, the health protocol will change at school: if a student tests positive, two tests will be requested from his classmates (instead of one) to return.

The Government of France announced last Monday a battery of new measures to face the worsening of the pandemic situation, among which the imposition of teleworking between three and four days a week for the next three weeks stands out.