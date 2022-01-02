Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Sunday 2 January 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was released by the well-known newspaper “The messenger”, From the radio station, RDS, or other sites such as solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (available online) sign by sign of today’s Branko horoscope, Sunday 2 January 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, try to be more open and available to dialogue, confidentiality does not always pay. Try to seize the opportunities that will arise before you, smoothing out your flaws. Particularly if you have responsibilities to carry on.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, it is time to move from theory to practice. Stop fantasizing, but put your plans and plans for the future into action. If you feel at the bottom of a ravine, admit your limits and try to climb the slope. In this way you will overcome the difficulties.

Twins

Dear Gemini, you feel valued and valued like never before. Feel the love and affection of those around you, and this is critical to moving forward and making important decisions. You don’t have to go far to find true feelings, you have them at home.

Cancer



Dear Cancers, you need to listen more to those around you before taking action, especially if you have to make delicate decisions. In the evening, returning home, you may receive a nice surprise. Be ready and don’t try to find out what it is first, otherwise what’s the taste?

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 2 January 2022), you have many goals to achieve in this new year, but some of them you are missing. Try to prioritize yourself and understand which way you are going. Be patient and you will see that sooner or later the results arrive.

Virgin

Dear Virgo, you give your best at work, but you don’t feel appreciated enough. As if your superiors didn’t realize it. Try to stay focused and don’t be angry if something isn’t going your way. Someone special may surprise you.

Balance

Dear Libra, you feel uncomfortable because you have so many goals and commitments to accomplish. You would like to relax and rest, trying to have a less busy life, but it’s not easy. In love, you know what you want and how you feel about a person, but your message could be misunderstood.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you are too closed in on yourself and do not go beyond your shadow. In reality, a period of pause, in which to reflect on yourself and where you are going will certainly not hurt you. But try to return as soon as possible with your feet on the ground.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, during this time you are feeling a little angry as if the whole world is against you. You have been under a lot of pressure and therefore there is no shortage of reasons to complain. Try to go ahead and think positively. Everything is resolved as soon as possible.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorns, you have many commitments to complete, the time has come to roll up your sleeves. Try to put into practice what you have in mind and don’t back down. You have clear goals, make your life clear if you really want to achieve them.

fish tank

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Sunday 2 January 2022), confidentiality is your figure, but you are not lacking in optimism. In these days of celebration you have had a lot of fun. Now accomplish your goals, it’s time to roll up your sleeves.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you are concrete and pragmatic as never before, this is certainly a strength that will sooner or later be rewarded. On the other hand, many get lost in chatter, while you prefer to get to the point. You have solved many problems at work and now you are calm, enjoy some relaxation.

