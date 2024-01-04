French General Clermont: Russia has air superiority over Ukraine

The former head of the French State Aviation Safety Service, Corps General of Aviation Bruno Clermont, admitted that Russia has significant superiority over Ukraine in the air. In an interview with Valeurs Actuelles magazine, he notedthat this circumstance impedes the advance of Ukrainian troops.

According to the general, “the Russian Air Force and Navy suffered virtually no damage” during the conflict, but “the Ukrainian counteroffensive failed.”

Clermont also noted that due to the large number of different Western equipment, including air defense systems, Kyiv faces difficulties in the areas of supply and logistics.

In September 2023, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky indicated that Russia had superiority in the sky during the conflict, which greatly hampered the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU). In this regard, he then called on the allies to provide fighters to Kyiv.