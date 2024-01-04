Paco Rodríguez, the son of comedian Arévalo, has stressed that his father, who died on January 3, 2024 at the age of 76, “always lived to make a smile” and, therefore, he wants “everyone to remember him as “the happy, fun, friendly person” that he was, “always capable of having a smile for anyone.”

At the funeral home on Avenida de los Naranjos in Valencia, where family and friends are coming this Thursday to say their last goodbye to the comedian, Paco has told what the last moments of his father's life were like. Paco has detailed that the death of his father was very “sudden”, in four days, since it seemed that he had the flu, he was breathing badly – the coronavirus had already passed – and he was getting worse.

“He wasn't eating, he was dizzy… Yesterday I went in several times to bring him juice and other things and the last time he didn't answer me, he had left us,” he explained. This Thursday they are waiting to confirm the official cause of death.

The memory of his father



The comedian's son has stressed that his father was a “reference in all aspects” – they worked together for “many” years – and that he has left him, his sister Nuria, and all the people who loved him, who are ” many”, a “huge void”.

In this regard, he stressed that he was “a man, within the profession, very loved, very respected and a very good friend of his friends and all the artists”, from whom he is already receiving calls of condolences and who will attend the funeral this Friday. because “a person like him deserves to be wrapped up in these moments.”

Paco, who has acknowledged that his father also lived with “a lot of pressure and criticism”, has highlighted that “he has left calmly and is now resting.” “Let everyone remember it however they want, I know perfectly well how we remember it,” he said.

Reactions: from Vicente Barrera to Carlos Mazón



The vice president of the Generalitat and Minister of Culture, Vicente Barrera, approached the funeral home, highlighting that Árevalo has been “a reference for Valencian culture: he has been a bullfighter, he has been an actor, he has been a comedian.” “He has had a very broad life and artistic life and has carried the name of our Community, of our Valencia to every corner, not only of Spain, but also beyond our borders,” highlighted the former bullfighter.

Barerra has indicated that the death of the man was something “unexpected” – he found out last night – and has pointed out that he had dinner with him only 15 days ago because they maintained a personal friendship. “He was a very affectionate character on a personal level, very close and I think all Valencians are going to miss him,” said the vice president.

For this reason, he has indicated that they do not rule out paying tribute to him, but he has pointed out: «We pay tribute every day, remembering not only Árevalo, but all the greats of Valencian art and culture.

The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has also said goodbye to the comedian with a message on the social network My condolences to the family and close friends. He rests in peace. Other friends who came to the funeral home in the early hours of this Thursday were the bullfighter El Soro, the actor Carlos Castillo and the psychic Rappel.