France Police shot two people dead in an incident in Paris

The incident happened on the Pont Neuf bridge in central Paris shortly after midnight on the night between Sunday and Monday.

In Paris two people in the car were killed after police shot them in an incident on Sunday night, a police source told AFP.

According to an AFP source, the incident happened on the Pont Neuf bridge shortly after midnight local time. The car did not stop at a police checkpoint, but hurried towards the police, as a result of which the police opened fire on it, the source says.

Two people in the car were killed and a third were injured in the shooting.

According to an AFP reporter, there were plenty of police at the scene on Sunday night and the Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau arrived at the scene at about 2.30 Finnish time.

The case has been investigated, says AFP.

Case happened just a few hours after the French president Emmanuel Macron received an extension in Sunday’s election. Following the release of the earnings forecast, there were protests in downtown Paris on Sunday night, to which riot police responded with tear gas, according to social media content.

Macron kept his election observer near the Eiffel Tower, a few miles from the Pont Neuf bridge. It is not yet known whether the shooting incident was related to the presidential election.