Sinaloa.- The hot season is coming in Sinaloathe perfect time to get out of the routine and enjoy a nearby town. If your plans include enjoying days away from stress, work and any stressful situation, we will tell you about three small towns in the state to fully enjoy the high temperatures and even cool off with some of its wonders.

Some towns in Sinaloa are perfect for high temperatures, because several of these have beaches or water attractions such as swimming pools, hot springs or parks; today we tell you about the favorites of travelers for the coming season.

The rosary

An ideal place to enjoy entertaining days full of adventures is the town of El Rosario in Sinaloa, a tourist destination with a great history, since the passage of time has only consolidated it as the favorite place for travelers, which is why it is still in force. and stronger than ever.

In this small town, attractions such as the Laguna del Iguanero, the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora del Rosario, the Chapel of the Holy Cross and the Mining and Lola Beltrán museums stand out. In addition, it stands out for its traditions, customs, crafts, legends and gastronomy, a magical region that is reflected in its streets, alleys and squares, ideal for living with nature and enjoying a very favorable climate.

El Rosario, Sinaloa, has endless tourist attractions to enjoy. Photo: Archive

San Ignacio

If what you want is a tourist destination with a beach, San Ignacio, Sinaloa, is the ideal place, as it has different aquatic attractions such as Las Labradas beach, where its rocks with petroglyphs of an ancient legacy stand out, the first expressions art of its first settlers.

Las Labradas Beach is one of the most popular attractions in San Ignacio, Sinaloa. Photo: Archive

In San Ignacio you can also enjoy the Barras de Piaxtla, the perfect bay for a family day and practice different water sports such as swimming, surfing and many more. It also has attractions for all tastes such as the Jaguar Museum, the Cave Paintings, the famous walks in Tinajas, San Javier, exquisite cuisine, beautiful crafts and several unmissable festivities, the most important being the patron saint festivities of San Ignacio de Loyola. region of.

Salvador Alvarado

A scene of nostalgia, Salvador Alvarado, in Sinaloa, is the ideal place to enjoy a few well-deserved days off during the hot season because, in addition to the most popular tourist attractions, it has the Aqualandia water park, very famous among its visitors. and crowded during the days when the high temperatures are enjoyed.

But it is not the only tourist attraction to enjoy, you can also visit the Eustaquio Buelna Dam, Agua Caliente de Abajo, Macaomos, the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Pedro Infante Museum, the Évora Regional Museum, the House of Culture , the Pedro Infante Municipal Square, and many more, without neglecting its exquisite gastronomy, where the main ingredient is fresh fish and shellfish.

Salvador Alvarado is a place full of nostalgia, where you can enjoy the different museums that honor the life of important figures such as Pedro Infante. Photo: Ministry of Tourism

