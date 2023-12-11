You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The National Assembly (Lower House) of France.
This is the first major blow for the Executive since the re-election of Emmanuel Macron in 2022.
The French National Assembly refused this Monday to debate the French Government's immigration bill, in a tight vote that represents the first major blow for the Executive since the re-election of Emmanuel Macron in 2022.
A motion by environmentalists to reject debate on the text was approved by 270 votes in favor and 265 against.after an intense session in the lower house of the French Parliament.
The vote united the entire left, the extreme right and a good part of the conservative right against the Government, who has tried to create a text that almost everyone would like a little but in the end it pleased almost no one.
(Developing).
EFE
