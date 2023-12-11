Home page politics

Budget negotiations in the Chancellery are ongoing. Scholz and Lindner have different ideas. The Greens are holding back – and making long-term plans.

Berlin – In the struggle for the 2024 federal budget, Chancellors want Olaf Scholz (SPD), Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (B90/Greens) have already “made great progress”. At least that's what Chancellor Scholz said on Monday (December 11th). SPD and FDP appeared in the morning magazine ZDF confident that the crisis will be resolved this week. But both parties see very different paths to a budget resolution that is compatible with the Federal Constitutional Court's ruling on the debt brake. The hole in the budget for 2024 is 17 billion euros.

Above all, the FDP wants to make cuts. The red pencil should be applied particularly to the welfare state. FDP Federal Vice President Johannes Vogel recently called for the abolition of the “pension at 63” to be “not a taboo”. Parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr asked himself “where the welfare state can make its contribution to budget consolidation”. At the same time, he ruled out tax increases. Finance Minister Lindner defends himself loudly ZDF still against the renewed suspension of the debt brake for the coming federal budget. The central argument for him is the sword of Damocles of another lawsuit against the budget.

Is the CDU suing the budget again? Friedrich Merz doesn't rule anything out

Another argument is that an “emergency situation” should be declared again in order to organize the budget around the debt brake, which would probably have to be done because of the war in Ukraine. Since there is a military stalemate in Ukraine and this war will continue, this could result in the next “emergency” for the 2025 fiscal year. You cannot declare the crisis to be the norm and thereby systematically circumvent the debt brake in the Basic Law, said the parliamentary manager of the CDU, Thorsten Frei. This was “evidently unconstitutional,” he claimed and threatened to sue. Also CDU boss Friedrich Merz has not yet ruled out a lawsuit.

Christian Lindner also has no time pressure: If the federal government does not get a budget through the Bundestag before the end of the year, he would have the final say on all new spending in the so-called “provisional budget process”. According to ZDF, Lindner is increasingly seen as “unpredictable” within the government. In addition, due to an FDP membership decision on the future of the traffic light government, he is under pressure to present himself as the last guardian of the debt brake.

SPD wants to abolish climate-damaging subsidies and suspend the debt brake

After its federal party conference, the SPD has a clear line in the budget dispute: the reduction of climate-damaging subsidies should bring more money into the state coffers. These include, for example, the company car and diesel privilege, the energy tax exemption for kerosene or the VAT exemption for international flights. In total, this costs the state around 60 billion euros. The Social Democrats also want to suspend the debt brake because of the war in Ukraine. The party and the Chancellery consider a lawsuit by the Union against support for Ukraine to be unlikely, the reported ZDF. In addition, Karlsruhe did not prohibit declaring an emergency due to a prolonged external crisis.

Greens are fundamentally criticizing the debt brake

Representative of the Greens are currently noticeably silent on the detailed questions. Group leader Katharina Dröge wants a fundamental reform of the debt brake negotiate with the CDU. The debt brake is a “poorly crafted law”. It seems economically wrong, explained Dröge. The CDU state leaders in Berlin, Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony had shown themselves to be open to reform. For this to happen, the Basic Law would have to be changed. This requires a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag and Bundesrat.

In November, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that a reallocation of 60 billion euros in Corona loans from the 2021 budget violated the debt brake. That led to budget chaos and the fundamental debate about the debt brake. (kb with dpa)