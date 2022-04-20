Presidential France 2022, expected duel between Marine Le Pen and the favorite, Emmanuel Macron

Tonight, on French TV, the expected duel between Marine Le Pen and the favorite, Emmanuel Macron. In comparison, the President’s insufficient program and the disturbing proposals of the far-right candidate. Michel Rocard (1930-2016) – one of the smartest politicians of the 1900s, whose rise to the top was blocked by the historical enemy, Mitterrand– could not, today, not praise his favorite pupil, Macronwho looks to the future of France andEuropepresents innovative proposals on social and economic issues, out of the age-old right-left contrasts, which have led to the debacle of the Socialists and Gaullists.

A few months before his death, aged 86, the mentor, Rocardspoke of the young friend with affection, strengthened in the many dinners between the two couples, narrated in the beautiful book of the third wife of the former premier, Sylvie: “I like very much Emmanuel Macron, which I know well. He has immense knowledge of contemporary economics, “he explained to Opinion. And, after some criticism, he added: “He remains on the side of the people, therefore, of the left. By ensuring a much better level of employment, Macron think about reducing inequalities, we can still do it with him atElisha. The real signal of the left remains, which consists in giving people more free time for culture, things of the mind, voluntary associations, etc. Capitalism must save this space ”.

And the President’s decision, ethical rather than political, to interrupt the dialogue with Putinafter the discovery of the massacres of Buchawould be approved by Michel Rocardadvocate of a different way of doing politics, neither contingent nor mediocre, and convinced that the project of a “heureuse gouvernance” should not be left to utopia.

