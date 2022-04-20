The Sinaloa Party received another blow that continues to fragment it. Yesterday in the State Congress they approved the removal of the presidency of two commissions, which passed to the Morena parliamentary group, which will now have 16.

This comes because the PAS bench was left with only five deputies, after the resignations of Martín Vega, Rosario Sarabia and Luz Verónica Avilés, who joined the morenista faction, leaving it with a total of 23 members.

The disbandment in the PAS also adds to the presidents Carla Corrales, from Cosalá, and Liliana Valdez, from Rosario. The first was one of the hardest blows because the party lost power in one of the municipalities that they considered a political stronghold.

In the particular case of Martín Vega and Rosario Sarabia, it was said that they were borrowed because they were always morenistas, but in the distribution of candidacies they were districts for the PAS; something similar happened in Mazatlán, but there the mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez never assumed himself as a passista and there were even strong frictions over some charges.

What is a reality is that the PAS became the third political force in the Sinaloa Congress, so for the second legislative year there will be a change in the presidency of the Board of Directors, that will be another blow as a result of the resignations.

Another point to consider will be the 2024 election. It seems clear that at the local level, Morena wants to break away, but the PAS will seek to maintain the alliance from the national leadership, although they already have a plan B. Be very careful, because they could be painted orange.

National. The Senate of the Republic approved the opinion of the reforms to the Mining Law. With this, the morenistas and the federal government advance that they protect lithium by nationalizing it, so that only the Mexican State can exploit it and they close the door to private individuals and foreigners.

In the Senate session, the discussion was of a higher level than the last ones we have seen in the Chamber of Deputies, it is noted that there is greater political office. The vote ended with 87 in favor, 20 against and 16 abstentions. This strengthens, or rather, is an oxygen tank for the López Obrador government.

Outstanding. A high political profile, such as Leonel Cota Montaño, assumed ownership of Segalmex, replacing Ignacio Ovalle Fernández. We hope that this movement is positive for Sinaloan farmers, who have fought against it.

Leonel Cota was governor of Baja California Sur, national president of the PRD and a friend of President López Obrador, so he will arrive with the doors of the National Palace open to carry out negotiations in favor of rural producers.

In the news about the departure of Ignacio Ovalle from Segalmex, there is an investigation of an alleged network of corruption in the institution during the period from 2019 to 2020, which would have been directed by the former director of Finance, who has been accused of delivering contracts without bidding. .

Surely Ignacio Ovalle’s departure is so that he will not be splashed by the corruption that has been denounced in Segalmex, because they are obviously protecting him by moving him to the coordination of the National Institute for Federalism in the Ministry of the Interior.

Schedule. Today at 11:00 in the morning in Altata, Navolato, will be the Mexican Red Cross Collection Inauguration Ceremony. It will be headed by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. Surely there will be a lot of people at this event of the noble institution, so the invitation to support the Red Cross.

