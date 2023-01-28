In his government program, Emmanuel Macron wanted to increase the pension age from 62 to 65 years. Finally it will pass to 64 years, according to the text of the law approved by the Council of Ministers. This means that some generations will have to work longer, up to 43 years, if they want to get a full pension. In this edition of France in Focus we talk about the pension reform proposed by the Government of Emmanuel Macron, an issue that has sparked massive protests throughout the country.

#France #focus #Macrons #pension #reform #measure #rejected #thousands #French