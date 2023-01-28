Tomorrow the team of the Chivas will be measuring the set of Juarez Braves in a match corresponding to day 4 of the Clausura 2023.
Those led by coach Veljko Paunovic arrive hurt after having lost in their most recent match against the Red Devils of Toluca by a score of 2-1. Now, they know that there is no tomorrow and they will look for the three points as a visitor, although they will not have two key players.
The Serbian strategist contemplated 23 players to make the trip, however, among them the absent were Isaac Brizuela and the newly recovered Jose Juan Macias.
The ‘Rabbit’ was discharged due to discomfort in the peroneal nerve, for which reason he is under observation; For his part, ‘JJ’ will continue to train the team’s partner, and it is expected that it will be on matchday 5 against Querétaro when he can be contemplated.
Those summoned by Paunovic
Goalkeepers: Miguel Jiménez, Raúl Rangel and Axel Leyva
Defenses: Gilberto Sepúlveda, Gilberto Orozco, Hiram Mier, Alejandro Mayorga, Luis Olivas, Alan Mozo, Jesús Sánchez and Cristian Calderón.
Media: Sergio Flores, Eduardo Torres, Sebastián Pérez, Fernando González, Víctor Guzmán and Pavel Pérez.
Forwards: Ronaldo Cisneros, Carlos Cisneros, Daniel Ríos, José González and Roberto Alvarado.
You can enjoy the game tomorrow at 9:05 p.m., through the FOX Sports signal. So far, the rojiblanco team is in eighth place in the competition with 4 units.
#Chivas #casualties #match #Bravos
Leave a Reply