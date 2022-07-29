In this edition of France in Focus we talk about French vacations and how they have been affected by high inflation and rising fuel prices. Citizens have been forced to resort to different alternatives to enjoy their vacations with an increasingly tight budget. We also explain the concern of natural site managers about the impact of high traffic and visit one of the most beautiful villages in France.
#France #focus #High #inflation #hits #pockets #French #holidays
First fully vegan restaurant opened
Home pageWorldCreated: 7/29/2022 5:53 amOf: Kai HartwigSplitBurger King, like its competitor McDonald's, actually stands for dishes with meat. But now...
Leave a Reply