“They are betting heavily,” says Maikel Delacalle about the poster for the FAN FUTURA FEST in San Javier. “They have great artists like Steve Aoki, Bizarrap… Maikel Delacalle…”, laughs the man from Tenerife (San Isidro, Granadilla de Abona, 1994) who will take the Estrella de Levante stage this Saturday at 11:30 p.m. The artist, who made a name for himself in urban music with songs like ‘Ganas’ or ‘Mi nena’, defends Canarian and non-sexist music.

– How is the summer?

-Very rushed, up and down. Very happy because after coming from where we come from and everything that happened with covid, we already missed not having time to even be at home. This is my dream and the dream encompasses everything. Now everything is going very fast. People release music quickly and immediately have concerts. Suddenly 500 new artists come out.

«We should take care of the language because our songs are sung by children»



– Do you enjoy performances at festivals or your own concerts more?

–Personal concerts are always the best, but at a festival an unthinkable number of people see you, with an audience that takes their spirits through the air. I think that being in festivals can be the best thing that can happen to an artist.

-Canary artists are at their peak.

-Exactly. And who do you think opened that door?

-You?

-Of course. And I am very proud of it and of all the kids who are coming out now. I started in 2015 to release songs and behind me came Don Patricio and Cruz Cafuné who made that world hit [canta ‘Contando lunares’]: «Come on, hesitate a little, even if I play crazy…». Since then, all of us Canarians have been making ourselves known and the only thing missing was for someone like Quevedo to come along and turn everything around and give us even more fame. I believe that everything is a process and that we artists have to support each other.

«I left the neighborhood but whenever I can I go and see the boys. It is true that I no longer get involved in tricks»



–Is there a lot of talent in the archipelago?

-Yes. The best surfers in the world, apart from Hawaii, are in the Canary Islands. There are good Canarian boxers. Miss Spain, many times she has been from the Canary Islands. And so with a lot of examples of all kinds.

-She’s in her best moment?

In my personal best moment, yes. Musically we have a half-stopped project, but we are going to start with great force. Right now I’m not putting out all the songs I’d like.

He grew up in a troubled neighborhood. Do you still maintain contact with that area?

-There is a phrase that says: «You can take a man off the street, but never a man’s street». That happens with me. I left the neighborhood but whenever I can I go and see the boys. It’s true that I don’t do the things I did before, I don’t get involved in dealings. I enjoy my friends. I like to be in the roots that inspired Maikel Delacalle.

-In an interview you said that you had written 30 songs in a year. Do you compose easily?

-In that interview I fell short. This year I will have already done 100.

–With so many topics, is it difficult to make a selection?

–It usually happens that some songs, after listening to them so much, you find fault with them or you want to change things. The process is sometimes long and, when you listen to a song a lot, sometimes you even get bored. It’s a shame that before you could go around the world just by publishing one album or even one song, but nowadays this doesn’t happen, a new song comes out every day. We have to create music every minute, otherwise you’ll be left behind.

–In the comments they leave on Youtube in the videos of their songs, their fans point out that their talent is undervalued and that they still haven’t received the recognition they deserve. Do you agree with your followers?

-Yes, but, as my grandmother used to say, “he who is handsome does not have to say he is handsome.” I know, but who has to recognize my talent is the public.

–He defends that in his lyrics he does not use sexist language.

-Exactly. Unfortunately, almost all urban music has been getting worse among all of us. I am one of those who least speak ill of women. We should all do it this way and take care of the language because our songs are sung by children. You can’t like one thing and that’s fine, but that should remain in the opinion of each one.

–Because of these statements, do you feel that they are looking at you with a magnifying glass, in case you do not keep your word?

-Yes, because those who fail a lot don’t care, the public is used to it. For example, Bad Bunny made it fashionable “if your boyfriend doesn’t suck your ass, why don’t suck” and it’s very good, but 4-year-old girls are singing it. Nobody tells him that he speaks badly because since he started he has been doing it and it already looks like something normal. When he speaks well, for example now, on his latest album, that he has beautiful songs, he is already the most beautiful guy in the world.

–Why shouldn’t the public miss your concert at the FAN FUTURA FEST?

–Because I am going to remind you of that kid you met in 2015 who was sitting in a car, singing and recording himself with a mobile. I want to inspire all the people in the audience who have dreams. I like to reach each person at each concert.