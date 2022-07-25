In France, fines for shopkeepers with their doors open and the air conditioning on

In France they will start fines of up to 750 euros for merchants who keep shop doors open while the air conditioning is on and up to 1,500 euros for those who do not turn off the illuminated sign between one and six in the morningwith the exception of the points of sale which remain open even at night.

These are the news announced by the Minister of Energy Transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, in a long interview with Le Journal du Dimanche. “The French are rightly shocked by certain practices,” explained the French government exponent, speaking of “energy sobriety” plan announced by President Emmanuel Macron on July 14th and which aims to reduce electricity consumption by 10% by 2024.

For example, “air conditioning with the door open is no longer acceptable” as well as illuminated signs while the shop is closed, he noted. Hence the minister’s decision to act with two decrees to ban what she considers bad habits. But the countermeasures to reduce energy consumption don’t stop at the retail trade.

“Let’s start with the big names, the state and big companies, because the French cannot legitimately accept being asked to make an effort if the big ones don’t”, Pannier-Runacher said. “To give an example, the state, administrations and ministries are the first to be affected” by the need to reduce consumption. Hence the need to “also work with the social partners, shops open to the public, shopping centers and large retailers, but also tourism, residential construction and local communities”.

Among the hypotheses “on the table” there is also the possibility of increasing the use of ‘smart working’ to reduce fuel consumption. “I expect professional organizations to make recommendations to their members based on each situation, because there is no single solution,” stressed the minister.

Asked about the International Energy Agency’s proposal to reduce traffic speed on motorways by 10 km / h, Pannier-Runacher encouraged companies to “take a stand on this issue, for example in the context of business travel”. “If their employees drive slower on the freeway, they save fuel,” she concluded.

