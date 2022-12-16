Friday, December 16, 2022
France | At least 10 people died in a fire in France, five of the victims were children

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2022
in World Europe
According to the local authorities, the cause of the fire is not yet clear.

in eastern France a fire has broken out in an apartment building near the city of Lyon. At least ten people have died in the fire, five of whom are children, reports news agency Reuters.

A fire broke out on Friday morning in a seven-story residential building located in the municipality of Vaulx-en-Vel in the eastern suburbs of Lyon.

According to the local authorities, the cause of the fire is not yet clear. About 170 firefighters have been at the scene to extinguish the fire.

