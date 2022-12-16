Home page World

The atrium of the hotel is devastated. The frame of the aquarium can be seen on the right in the picture taken by an Instagram user. © Iva Yudinski/instagram/tnn/dpa

16 meters high, a million liters of water, 1500 fish: the large aquarium was a well-known tourist attraction in Berlin. In the morning it burst. There are first findings about the cause.

Berlin – A bang with devastating consequences shook the capital on Friday. The huge Aquadom aquarium with 1,500 fish in a hotel near Berlin’s Alexanderplatz has burst. A million liters of water poured out of the destroyed 16 meter high glass cylinder in the very early morning into the hotel and onto the street.

But because numerous hotel guests were not out on the ground floor so early in the morning, only two people were slightly injured. According to the police, there were initially no indications of a targeted, violent attack. Instead, material fatigue is suspected in the 16 meter high Aquadom.

The police and many hotel guests spoke of a very loud bang that could be heard. The fire brigade received an alarm from an automatic fire alarm in the hotel at 5:43 a.m. Parts of the hotel’s facade flew onto the street, large amounts of water poured out of the hotel. The police and fire brigade have been on duty since the morning, each with around 100 people.

Few fish can be saved

According to the fire brigade, the giant container in the hotel’s atrium, through which an elevator runs, was destroyed on the spot. “If the aquarium is defective, then it bursts suddenly,” said a spokesman. “It’s not a small crack from which the water is leaking, but the entire aquarium suddenly burst.” The ground floor is “completely in ruins”.

Of the approximately 1,500 fish in the water, only a few survived in puddles. Hotel guests reported dead fish lying everywhere on the soaked ground floor among the remains of the pool. Hundreds more survived in tanks in the basement used for breeding. The Sea Life with many other large and small aquariums is a little further away in the same building complex and remained intact.

According to the Berlin fire brigade, they were still able to find a few dozen fish alive in the lower area of ​​the burst vessel. Special forces would have recovered them, said fire department spokesman James Klein. “I think the number was about three vats.” These are freshwater and saltwater fish. The animals would now be housed separately. The saltwater fish therefore come to the neighboring underwater world with other aquariums. The freshwater fish are to be brought to the zoo’s aquariums on Saturday. Structural engineers now have to check the security of the buildings. A lot of water ran into the sewage system, but also into the basement and neighboring facilities – such as the GDR Museum. According to the operators, the Aquadom was the “largest, cylindrical, free-standing aquarium in the world”, a well-known attraction in Berlin. It was an acrylic glass container that was 11.5 meters in diameter. The slices are said to have been 20 centimeters thick.

Fish from over 100 different species swam in the 1000 cubic meters of salt water. That corresponded to a weight of 1000 tons. According to the information, the aquarium was extensively modernized by summer 2020 and then only reopened in 2022 due to the corona pandemic. The construction is said to have cost almost 13 million euros almost 20 years ago according to communications and reports at the time.

Giffey speaks of “luck in misfortune”

Berlin’s governing mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD) spoke of immense destruction at the scene of the accident. “It’s a veritable tsunami that has swept through the hotel space, the adjacent restaurants,” Giffey said. But Berlin was very lucky. “If the whole thing had happened just an hour later, then we would have to report terrible human damage,” she said, speaking of “luck in misfortune”.

The company that owns the Aquadom was “dismayed by the accident”. The reason for the bursting of the huge cylinder is still “completely unclear,” said a spokesman for Union Investment. “We are currently trying to get a more precise picture of the situation and the damage caused in coordination with the police and fire brigade on site.”

Sea Life was also “dismayed”. At the same time, the company emphasized the independence of the large aquarium: “The Aquadom is an independent attraction and is not owned by Sea Life Berlin, nor is Sea Life Berlin responsible for maintenance and repairs,” said a statement. The visit to the large aquarium was included in admission tickets and marketing activities. But the owner is Union Investment.

Berlin’s Interior Senator Iris Spranger (SPD) said: “Of course, the investigation into the cause has not yet been completed, but the first signs point to material fatigue.”

The aquarium manufacturer Florian Schuran also considers a material failure to be a possible cause. “I think the pool is now 18 years old, consists of several glued seams and these are always the weak points that can fail in this case,” said the managing director of the New Wave company from Wassenberg (North Rhine-Westphalia).

Hotel guests hear explosion-like bang

According to the fire brigade, a large part of the water ran through the doors on the ground floor onto the street and there into the gullies. Not much water was found in the basements. The destroyed ground floor was searched for people with rescue dogs.

Debris lies on the street in front of the hotel where the aquarium is located. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

Due to the severe damage, the hotel guests had to leave the building. Almost 300 people were still in the hotel. Some of them unanimously reported an explosion-like bang. “We were really scared,” said a young woman.

Karin Wicki and Sandra Hoffmann from Switzerland described: “Everything in the interior is destroyed. There are dead fish. All the furniture is destroyed. The panes are destroyed. Shards everywhere.” They were only informed shortly before 9 a.m. that they had to leave the hotel.

In the past, too, aquariums sometimes burst – although not as huge as they are in Berlin now. In December 2012, the glass of an open-air shark tank in a shopping center in Shanghai, China, several centimeters thick, ruptured. 16 people were injured. The cause was probably a combination of sub-zero temperatures, warm water and weak material. dpa