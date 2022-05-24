The French presidency announced, on Tuesday, that an agreement is still possible “in the coming days” to bypass Hungary’s reservations about imposing a European embargo on Russian oil, in a declaration that contradicts the statement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who considers an agreement “highly unlikely.” .

The Elysee Palace said, “There is still the possibility in the coming days to lift the Hungarian veto,” noting that there are “different options on the table to get out of this impasse.”