Marcus Gable

Has largely had its day, at least for the time being: In Austria, too, there is no longer an obligation to wear a mask in summer. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

In Austria, too, citizens are allowed to shop without a mask in summer and even use public transport. However, the relaxation is only temporary.

Munich – This news will put a smile on the faces of many Austrians. And this sight is then visible to everyone. Because in the Alpine Republic, the general obligation to wear masks will be abolished from June 1st. For an initial three months, the mouth and nose no longer have to be covered on public transport and in essential shops, such as in supermarkets.

With this, Austria even goes one step further than Germany, where masks still have to be put on in buses and trains. Health Minister Johannes Rauch rejoices: “Now the pandemic is giving us a breathing space.” At the same time, however, the Green politician emphasized that this should not herald the end of the corona pandemic.

Masks are compulsory in Austria: Minister of Health sees protective measures as essential in autumn

Rather, he predicted: “The mask will come back.” Everything indicates that a new wave of new variants will come to the country in the fall: “Of course we will then need protective measures again.”

According to his ministry, it has already been determined that the mask requirement could return if the number of cases increases, and that it is likely to be reintroduced from autumn. In vulnerable settings, masks must be worn in summer anyway, i.e. in hospitals, old people’s and nursing homes and health services.

Austria relaxes in the corona pandemic: compulsory vaccination remains suspended for another three months

The obligation to vaccinate, which was decided at the end of winter but never came into force, will remain suspended for a further three months. The Ministry of Health gives the current epidemiological situation, the high immunity in the population, the low number of infections and the easing situation in the hospitals as reasons.

In Austria, the seven-day incidence for May 24 is given as 222.8. On average, there are 2,878 new infections within seven days. For comparison: An incidence of 307.2 is reported for Germany, and an average of 36,495 new infections are registered within seven days. More than 83 million people live in Germany and almost nine million in Austria. (mg)