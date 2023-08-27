Sunday, August 27, 2023, 2:19 p.m.



Fran Ruano, Art Director of the SUR newspaper, died this Saturday in a fatal traffic accident in Jaén. The accident occurred shortly before three in the afternoon at kilometer 78 of the A-316, in the direction of Alcaudete, where a head-on collision occurred, which also left three seriously injured, including Fran Ruano’s companion. . They are admitted to the Jaen Hospital. The 50-year-old journalist from Malaga had been linked to the Andalusian newspaper for 21 years, being one of the architects of the design changes and modernization of both SUR and the rest of Vocento’s regional newspapers, where he was an essential piece in the Design structure of the group. Once the autopsy is performed, his remains will be transferred to the Parcemasa funeral home.

The news has caused a great commotion in his family environment and in the SUR Newsroom and in the rest of the Vocento group. Fran Ruano was responsible for art and design for the Malaga newspaper, having participated in the latest and important changes in SUR, both on paper and on the web, as well as in the redesigns of the rest of the regional media of Vocento and ABC, due to the fact that He was considered one of the best art directors in the country. Previously, he had been head of design at the sports newspaper Marca. With a great track record, he had helped SUR win numerous design awards from SND, the Journalistic Design Oscars, in recent years. Passionate about his work, creative and always kind to him, Fran leaves a huge void.

Fran Ruano, who trained at the University of Malaga (second year of Journalism), was one of the great leaders of the SUR Newsroom, both for his professional talent and for his character, since he was always willing to collaborate with others with a smile that hardly fell from his face.