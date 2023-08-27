Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2023 – 9:23 am

After the dismissal of the impropriety action for “fiscal pedaling” at the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that it was necessary to discuss how to “repair” former President Dilma Rousseff ( PT), his co-religionist, who was impeached in 2016. At a press conference in Luanda, the capital of Angola, this Saturday, 26, Lula said that “it is necessary to see how you repair something that was judged for something that did not it happened”.

“The Federal Court in Brasilia acquitted Dilma of the charge of pedaling, Dilma was acquitted, and now I’m going to discuss how we’re going to do it. It is not possible to repair political rights, because if she wants to return to be president, I want to finish my mandate”, joked Lula.

Dilma, who today presides over the Banco do Brics, had her mandate revoked for a crime of responsibility, precisely for the practice that became known as “fiscal pedaling” – the alleged use of public banks to “make up the fiscal result”, which would have delay, by the Union, transfer of values ​​to the institutions. However, last week, the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region in Brasilia unanimously upheld the filing of the action for the benefit of the former president and others involved, such as former Minister of Finance Guido Mantega.

However, despite Lula having said that the former president was “absolved”, that was not the decision of the TRF-1. To Estadão, lawyer Vera Chemim, master in Public Administrative Law from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), said that the Court did not even judge whether Dilma is innocent or not and, based on a decision by the STF, extinguished the action, without resolution of merit. “It is not a question of acquitting, but of a formal and procedural nature,” she explained.

Guilherme Amorim Campos da Silva, lawyer and professor at the Autonomous Faculty of Law (Fadisp), pondered, however, that the decision could be interpreted as Dilma’s innocence. Within the scope of the Judiciary, in relation to this specific action, “there is no proven intentional conduct against the former president”.

On Friday, also during his visit to Angola, Lula had already said that the Court had “acquitted” the co-religionist and that “Brazil owes President Dilma an apology, because she was impeached lightly.”